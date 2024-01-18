DJ Moore hopes to stay at least five more years in Chicago, retire a Bear

DJ Moore wants to be a Bear for life.

He made that abundantly clear in a recent story ESPN's Courtney Cronin wrote about the Bears' No. 1 receiver.

"I would like to do at least five years here and then, shoot, maybe retire here," Moore told Cronin. "That's always the goal ... I thought I was going to be in Carolina forever. I was there for five years, and I don't want to be here shorter than that. I'm looking forward to that."

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Moore kicked off his first season in Chicago with a bang.

He caught 96 passes for 1,364 yards and eight touchdowns --- all of which are season career-bests for Moore. He also finished with a blisteringly efficient 70.6% catch rate.

According to Cronin, Moore only received double-digit targets in four games this season, all of which the Bears won. Moore's targets certainly need a bump and hopefully, a new offensive coordinator and maybe a new quarterback can make that happen.

Moore spent the first five seasons of his career in Carolina. There, he amassed 364 catches for 5,201 yards and 21 touchdowns in 80 games.

In March 2023, Bears general manager Ryan Poles and Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer teamed up to send Moore to Chicago. The Bears sent the No. 1 pick for Moore, the No. 9 pick in the 2023 NFL draft (Darnell Wright), a 2023 second-rounder (Tyrique Stevenson), a 2024 first-round pick (No. 1 pick, again) and a 2025 second-round pick.

Moore has paid strong dividends for the Bears since joining the team. As it stands, Moore has two more seasons on his contract before he becomes an unrestricted free agent. It's down the road, but when can fans expect him to sign an extension?

"Potentially not this offseason. They still have time," Cronin said on an episode of NBC Sports Chicago's Football Night in Chicago. "I believe he has two years remaining on his contract that the Bears absorbed when they traded for him. But, at some point, that conversation will be had and he will be top of the priority list.

"But for Ryan Poles, as he gears up for what's going to be a busy offseason after they find the offensive coordinator and the rest of the offensive staff, it's Jaylon Johnson, it's making a determination on Darnell Mooney, it's the guys who may or may not be on the roster next season. Cody Whitehair, Eddie Jackson, what's going to happen with Teven Jenkins? All of those things will be decided before they get to DJ Moore. But he will be at the top of the priority list as he continues to produce in the way that he does."

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.