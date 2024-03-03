Ex-NFL QB believes drafting Caleb Williams, Rome Odunze would give Bears ‘scariest' rookie duo

Former Chicago Bears quarterback Chase Daniel believes the Bears have an opportunity to make a huge splash in the 2024 NFL Draft if they play their cards right.

On NFL Network, Daniel said if the Bears draft USC quarterback Caleb Williams first overall and Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze at No. 9, they will have the “scariest rookie duo.”



“The Chicago Bears are going to take Caleb Williams No. 1 overall,” Daniel said in a tweet on Sunday afternoon. “Rome Odunze at No. 9 would give them the scariest rookie duo & it’s not even close. It makes all the sense in the world”

The @ChicagoBears are going to take Caleb Williams #1 overall.



Rome Odunze at #9 would give them the scariest rookie duo & it’s not even close. It makes all the sense in the world… pic.twitter.com/zw64HsU9Q9 — Chase Daniel (@ChaseDaniel) March 3, 2024

Daniel believes Odunze will be an “amazing fit” with the Bears due to his physicality.

“He’s not the most athletic receiver in the draft, but he is the most physical,” Daniel said on NFL Network. “I think that’s the most exciting thing. When you can pair him with a DJ Moore and a Caleb Williams, in my opinion, the Chicago Bears could be a legit contender in the NFC North.”

When Odunze spoke to NBC Sports Chicago’s Bears Insider Josh Schrock at Super Bowl 58 on Radio Row, he had nothing but good things to say about both Justin Fields and Caleb Williams.

“I think [Fields’] ability to extend plays is what glares at a lot of people who watch him,” Odunze told Schrock at Super Bowl 58. “It’s rare that he gets taken down in the backfield. He can play with his feet, and then he can make a play with his feet and get the ball in the air. To be so versatile in a league that has such great pass rushers, I think he’s got a unique skill set.”

Odunze and Washington faced Williams and USC this season in a back-and-forth 52-42 win for the Huskies. It was during that night in Los Angeles, that Odunze got to see what Williams is all about.

“[Williams] is a special player. His arm talent is pretty crazy,” Odunze told Schrock. “He can deliver it inside the pocket. I even saw it firsthand, his ability to get outside the pocket and make people miss and make plays. His awareness to be able to look downfield and be able to make some of the throws he makes man, it’s incredible to watch. He’s special player. It would be exciting to play with him.”

