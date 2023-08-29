Here are the Ryan Pace-drafted players who are on the Bears roster

The Bears finalized their 53-man roster on Tuesday, keeping the players they feel best to contribute to the team.

With that, Ryan Pace, the former Bears general manager before Ryan Poles, still has his fingerprints on the present-day roster. Though, the Bears cut some of his players, most notably Kindle Vildor and Trevis Gipson.

Here are the nine players from the Pace era who still exist on the Bears roster (H/t Kevin Fishbain).

Larry Borom (pick No. 151, 2021 NFL draft)

Justin Fields (pick No. 11, 2021 NFL draft)

Khalil Herbert (pick No. 217, 2021 NFL draft)

Eddie Jackson (pick No. 112, 2017 NFL draft)

Teven Jenkins (pick No. 39, 2021 NFL draft)

Jaylon Johnson (pick No. 50, 2020 NFL draft)

Cole Kmet (pick No. 43, 2020 NFL draft)

Darnell Mooney (pick No. 173, 2020 NFL draft)

Cody Whitehair (pick No. 56, 2016 NFL draft)

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.