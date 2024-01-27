Here is everything you need to know about the 2024 NFL Draft, including Bears picks

The 2024 NFL draft is a three-day event circled on every team's calendar.

And like every year, this upcoming draft holds plenty of entertaining potential. That being said, here is everything you need to know about the 2024 NFL draft, including the dates, location and the Bears picks.

When is the 2024 NFL Draft?

The NFL draft is a three-day event. This year, it spans from April 25-29.

Round 1: Thursday, April 25, starting at 8 p.m. ET.

Rounds 2-3: Friday, April 26, starting at 7 p.m. ET.

Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 27, starting at 12 p.m. ET.

Where is the 2024 NFL Draft?

The 2024 NFL draft will take place in Detroit, Mich. at the Campus Martius Park and the Hart Plaza in the downtown area.

How can I watch the 2024 NFL Draft?

The NFL draft will air on NFL Network, ABC and ESPN.

What picks do the Chicago Bears have in the 2024 NFL Draft?

Here are the picks the Bears currently own the rights to in the 2024 NFL draft:

First round, No. 1 pick

First round, No. 9 pick

Third-round, No. 75 pick

Fourth round, No. 110 pick

Fourth round, No. 122 pick

Fifth round, No. 142 pick

