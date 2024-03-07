Justin Fields has supporters in the Bears building: report

As we approach the beginning of NFL free agency on March 13, the timeline for the Bears to figure out their quarterback situation is thinning.

General manager Ryan Poles told the media at the NFL Combine he hopes to "do right" by Justin Fields, in the event the organization opts to trade him. Poles wants to trade Fields as soon as possible, to give him more time this offseason to prepare for the upcoming season.

But are the Bears bound to trade him? A new report from ESPN's Adam Schefter reveals Fields has supporters in the organization.

"Justin Fields is a talented quarterback," Schefter said on ESPN. "I think there are people from that organization that would like to see him stay there, too, which is just one more little wrench to throw in there. A lot going on with Justin Fields. It should be sorted out here in the next week."

As Schefter said, the situation should be sorted out next week. We are officially less than a week from the NFL free agency opening. And free agents Kirk Cousins, Baker Mayfield and Russell Wilson are bound to have an impact on Fields' trade market.

A league source confirmed to NBC Sports Chicago's Josh Schrock that the Falcons checked in with the Bears on Fields. The nature of the conversation was unknown, but there's interest for Fields. His name has also been attached to the Steelers, Vikings and Raiders.

But, according to a separate report from Schefter, the trade market isn't as "robust" as the Bears had hoped it would be for Fields.

“I don’t think the market for him is as robust as the Bears and he had thought,” Schefter said on "The Pat McAfee Show." "They talked about hoping to move on from him if they’re comfortable with a quarterback in this draft by the start of free agency."

So, then, the question becomes --- are the Fields willing to take a smaller return for Fields than they had hoped? Or, will their return on Fields sway them in their quarterback decision?

Poles and company will have to make a decision soon enough.

