The moment all Madden fans have been waiting for is finally here: Quarterback ratings.

This year, Justin Fields earned an overall rating of 76, making him the 19th-ranked quarterback in Madden 24. This is an improvement from last year’s rating of 74, and marks him just behind Russell Wilson and Jimmy Garoppolo, and just above Ryan Tannehill and Daniel Jones.

In 2022-23, Fields threw for 2,242 yards with an average of 7.1 yards per pass attempt at a 64% completion rate. Overall, he completed 192 passes. His passing yards maxed out at 254 on an 80% completion rate with 10.2 yards per pass attempt in a game against Green Bay in which he threw for zero touchdowns. Three touchdowns was the most he threw for in a single game.

Fields is the second-fasted rated quarterback in Madden, a few ticks behind Lamar Jackson. He received a 90 or better rating in speed, acceleration, agility, throw power, injury, toughness, change of direction and base curve vision.

With better weapons and protection this season, Fields has an opportunity to make monumental strides in his passing game.

