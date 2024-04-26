With the No. 75 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Bears brought home Yale offensive tackle Kiran Amegadjie, a Chicago suburb native from Hinsdale.

Here's his first message to Bears fans after being drafted.

"Bears nation, what's up? It's Kiran. I just want to say I'm really happy to be staying home. Can't wait to get to work. Let's go win a Super Bowl. Bear down."

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Amegadjie is a 6-foot-5 tackle weighing 323 pounds. He also has a strong reach, measuring 36 1/8-inch arms (92 percentile) at the NFL Scouting Combine.

He played three years at Yale. He played right guard his freshman year before moving to left tackle his sophomore season. That season, he played 10 games as the team's starter on the left side. He played just four games his junior season due to injury.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.