Trending
ChicagoBears
NFL Projections

NFL season decided by marbles? Here's how the Bears finished

The Bleacher Report staff used marbles to decide how the NFL season will unfold

By Ryan Taylor

Share
NBC Universal, Inc.

For all the marbles . . .

Bleacher Report used marbles to decide how they would bet on NFL futures, ranging from divisional wins, to conference winners and the Super Bowl winner.

Maybe, they'll finish more accurately than the TikTok corgi who hits balls into buckets with his nose.

Here is the video.

The marbles have the Minnesota Vikings winning the NFC North. The Bears' marble finished in second place behind the purple and gold.

Since the Bears aren't a projected playoff team on the sportsbook Bleacher Report used, they didn't get a marble to participate in the NFC championship round. The Dallas Cowboys marble won the NFC, while the New York Jets (of course) won the AFC championship marble race.

One smiling moment for Bears fans, however; the Green Bay Packers' marble won the "Toilet Bowl" round, signifying them as the worst team in the NFL with the worst record next season.

Bears News

Eddie Jackson 2 hours ago

Eddie Jackson makes an exceedingly bold claim for his 2023 season

Justin Fields 3 hours ago

Justin Fields led NFL quarterbacks in throws under pressure last season

Can we do a marble race to see how Justin Fields will perform this season? Asking for a friend.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

This article tagged under:

NFL Projections
Share
NBC Chicago Telemundo Chicago NBC Sports
Contact Us