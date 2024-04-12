The Saints are signing Bears wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown, according to multiple reports.

St. Brown, 27, has played his last two seasons with the Bears.

With the Bears, he played in 23 games (started 18), recording 26 receptions, 385 yards and one touchdown. The bulk of his work came in 2022 when he played and started in every game (except one) that season.

In 2022, St. Brown finished with 21 receptions, 323 yards and one touchdown. Last year, he played in just seven games. A pectoral injury kept him out of four games in the middle of the season. He was inactive for three games toward the end of the season, too.

Before the Bears, St. Brown played the first three seasons of his NFL career with the Packers.

Catching passes now from Derek Carr, St. Brown will join a cast of pass catchers including Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed, Cedrick Wilson Jr. and Juwan Johnson.

