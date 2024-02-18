Steve ‘Mongo' McMichael responding well to antibiotics, family says

Chicago Bears legend Steve "Mongo" McMichael is showing improvement and is responding well to antibiotics as he battles a MRSA diagnosis.

According to family spokesperson Betsy Shepherd, the hope is for McMichael to be sent home later this week as he undergoes the antibiotic treatment.

“Steve is responding to the antibiotics and his condition is improving," she said. "We hope to have him home Tuesday with IV antibiotics. He’s one tough guy. He’s Mongo and his DNA is different!"

After being hospitalized due to a urinary tract infection, McMichael was diagnosed with MRSA, according to family members. He was also given a blood transfusion as part of his treatment of the illnesses.

"Steve and his family and close friends believe in the power of prayer. Thank you for your love and continued support for our Mongo," Shepherd's statement said.

McMichael, 66, has been battling with ALS for three years. In August 2023, he was admitted to the ICU unconscious with sepsis and put on two IV antibiotics. He was later diagnosed with pneumonia, a spokesperson then confirmed.

McMichael was elected to the 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame class earlier this month. He was part of this year's Seniors category finalists along with Randy Gradishar and Art Powell.

Each candidate was voted upon individually by the selection committee. The selections for the Hall of Fame were announced at the NFL Honors. McMichael's wife, Misty, was present in Las Vegas to accept his selection.

The 50-person selection committee narrowed the Senior finalists down from a group of 12 seniors, who will remain under consideration for next year's class of inductees. Each Senior finalist needed at least 80% approval voting to be inducted. Mongo got the votes.

Former Bears Devin Hester and Julius Peppers were elected to the Hall of Fame as part of the Modern Era player group. They helped increase the Bears' number of Hall of Famers to 39, which led the league even before the trio was elected to Canton on Thursday.

