Tremaine Edmunds provides inside look on Justin Fields' offseason

Tremaine Edmunds played against Justin Fields and the Bears last year towards the end of the season.

And while the Bills dominated the Bears, 35-13, Edmunds took notice of Fields' ability.

"His talent, his speed, his athleticism speaks for itself," Edmunds told NFL Network. "I had a chance to play against him last year. He definitely presented some of those challenges. Now I'm able to see it everyday, just how hard he works. He's one of those early guys, one of those late evening guys. That's what you want to see from your quarterback."

From that Bills game, Fields only threw for 119 yards and one touchdown. He made a couple of solid plays through the air; but the Bills stymied his main source of offense on the ground, keeping him to 11 rushing yards on the day.

Kurt Warner recently broke down Fields' tape from that exact game in two different parts.

Now, up close and personal, Edmunds sees Fields through a different lens. He sees the work ethic and witnesses the tangible effects it has on the practice field this offseason.

It's definitely a contrast from playing with Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills -- one of the AFC's best teams. But Edmunds wanted it that way, telling NFL Network he preferred a challenge and a rebuilding team during his free agency period.

"I'm a guy (who) likes when the odds are against me," Edmunds told NFL Network. "Individuals make the best moves when they're underestimated. And I wanted to go to a team where I could be part of a rebuild. I can be part of turning this thing around, man."

Edmunds certainly has his work cut out for him this season with the Bears. Chicago owned the worst record in the NFL last season, notching three wins.

There's optimism, of course, that Fields' development this offseason will boost him and the Bears to another level. Edmunds is already seeing that at Halas Hall this summer.

"He's a leader. You can see that he makes guys around him better," Edmunds said. "He spreads the ball around. We've been competing all offseason and I know he's gonna continue to get better as we go into training camp. I'm excited to see him take his next step. He's gonna be a big part of our success this year."

