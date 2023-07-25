After what must be in the running for shortest stint on the PUP list in NFL history, Chase Claypool is ready to fully participate at Chicago Bears training camp.

“Just needed an extra day or two to get him right and we're excited about him,” said GM Ryan Poles on Tuesday. “He's been working hard. He's been spending extra time with our staff getting up to speed.”

Claypool missed the majority of OTAs and minicamp with what head coach Matt Eberflus described as soft tissue issues. The expectation was that Claypool would be ready for training camp, but on Sunday the team placed Claypool on the Physically Unable to Perform list. Monday, Claypool was removed from the list.

Claypool was healthy enough to join Justin Fields and some other playmakers for workouts in Florida. Fields said Claypool looked good before one of his knees started bothering him a little bit.

“He worked really hard from last year to learn the offense and really just putting his best foot forward,” Fields said. “I think it was tough last year coming in midseason trying to learn our offense because it’s so complex. But this spring, I was proud of him just the way he worked and just really attacked each and every day.”

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.