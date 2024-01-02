How to watch Bears vs. Packers in Week 18 regular season finale

The Chicago Bears have one final regular season game, and it gives them a chance to play spoiler against their biggest rivals.

The team will make its annual trip to the frozen tundra of Lambeau Field for a Week 18 matchup against the Green Bay Packers. While the Bears have already been eliminated from playoff contention, there is still plenty on the line at Lambeau.

Matt Eberflus’ team has been on a tear, winning four of its last five games to improve to 7-9 on the season. The most recent wins have come in convincing fashion with Justin Fields leading the way in double-digit victories over the Arizona Cardinals and Atlanta Falcons. With the Bears clinching the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft via the Carolina Panthers, it’s possible that Week 18 will be Fields’ final time suiting up for the team.

On the other side, the 8-8 Packers can clinch a playoff spot with a Week 18 win over the Bears. Green Bay dominated the first matchup against Chicago, leaving Soldier Field with a 38-20 win in Week 1, and has stayed in the mix for the final NFC wild card spot.

Will the Bears get some payback against the Packers, or will they finish the season on a low note? Here is how you can watch the rivalry matchup:

When is the Bears vs. Packers Week 18 game?

The Bears will visit the Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis., on Sunday, Jan. 7.

What time is the Bears vs. Packers Week 18 game?

Kickoff is set for 3:25 p.m. CT.

How to watch Bears vs. Packers on TV

Bears-Packers will air on CBS.

NBC Sports Chicago’s Football Aftershow will begin immediately following the game. Ruthie Polinsky will be joined by Lance Briggs, Alex Brown and Dave Wannstedt to break down how the Bears fared against the Packers.

How to stream Bears vs. Packers live online

Free streaming option: FuboTV (free trial)

Live stream: Paramount+, NFL+

Mobile app: Paramount+ app, NFL mobile app

How to listen to Bears vs. Packers on the radio

Station: ESPN 1000

Bears-Packers weather forecast

NBC Chicago forecasts cloudy skies with a high temperature of 35 degrees in Green Bay on Sunday. Follow the latest forecast here.

