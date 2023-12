Montez Sweat manages crazy statistical feat after big day vs. Browns

Montez Sweat has been so good this season; he’s leading two teams in sacks. That’s right, after Sunday’s 2.5 sack performance against the Browns, he’s atop the leaderboard for both the Bears and Commanders this year.

As things stand, Sweat has six sacks with the Bears. Yannick Ngakoue ranks second on the team with four, but he suffered a season-ending broken ankle, so he won’t have a chance to catch Sweat. Next up are Justin Jones (3.5 sacks) and T.J. Edwards (2.5 sacks).

Sweat’s count with the Commanders stopped at 6.5 sacks when Washington traded him away on Halloween. However, at the time of publication, that was still atop the Commanders’ chart. As the fourth quarter got underway in their Week 15 game, Jonathan Allen was still sackless, leaving him at 5.5 sacks.

The Bears have described Sweat as a force multiplier ever since he arrived at Halas Hall and it’s easy to see why. Not only has he notched a sack in every single game he’s played in a Bears uniform, he’s helped others get free to cause havoc in the backfield. That uptick in pressure has forced quarterbacks to throw balls more quickly, and the secondary has taken advantage. After intercepting just six passes in eight games before Sweat, they’ve doubled that for 12 interceptions in six games with Sweat.

Sweat agreed to a four-year, $98 million contract extension after he arrived in Chicago.

