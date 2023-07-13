The Bears appear to be primed to finally see their top three wide receivers on the field together. In an interview published on WGN.com, Darnell Mooney implied he’ll be back on the practice field when the team returns to Halas Hall later this month for training camp.

“I’m feeling good,” Mooney said via WGN. “I’m ready to roll.”

Mooney hasn’t been on the field at all since he injured his ankle in Week 12 last season. He was at Halas Hall rehabbing from the injury during the early summer portion of the offseason program, but he was never spotted on the practice field. Yet, the Bears said Mooney was healthy enough to run behind the scenes.

“There’s been some ups and downs,” Mooney said. “It’s been a trial. Some things I’ve learned – I’ve enjoyed the journey of it. I’ve enjoyed the process. I’ve learned a lot being able to sit down. You can’t really do too much. Rehabbing my ankle, especially with Eddie (Jackson, who was rehabbing a foot injury), being able to talk through some life things – it’s been amazing.”

Last season the Bears made Mooney their WR1, but it resulted in the least productive season of his career. He only caught 40 balls for 493 yards and two touchdowns. That was a big dropoff from his 2022 campaign when he reeled in 81 passes for 1,055 yards and four scores.

This year, Mooney gets to work behind DJ Moore, which should help him get open since Moore will demand more attention from opposing defenses.

The Bears report to training camp on July 25.

