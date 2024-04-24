FILE -- Ezekiel Elliott of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates against the Indianapolis Colts at AT&T Stadium on Dec. 4, 2022, in Arlington, Texas.

Could a reunion between Ezekiel Elliott and the Dallas Cowboys be in the works?

The Cowboys met with Elliott and his agent, Rocky Arceneaux, on Wednesday about a potential reunion, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported. There's no deal between the two sides but they are in talks, according to NFL Network's report.

CBS Sports' Josina Anderson first reported that the two sides were meeting.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Elliott, who will turn 29 in July, remains a free agent after spending the 2023 season with the New England Patriots. He appeared in all 17 games with the Pats, but recorded career lows in carries (184), rushing yards (642), yards per carry (3.5) and rushing touchdowns (3).

The fourth overall pick in 2016, Elliott spent the first seven years of his career in Dallas, where he was a three-time Pro Bowler and one-time First Team All-Pro. He ranks third on the franchise's all-time leaderboard in rushing yards (8,262) and rushing touchdowns (68), trailing Hall of Famers Emmitt Smith and Tony Dorsett in both categories.

Dallas released Elliott in a cost-cutting move last March. He then signed with the Patriots on a one-year deal reportedly worth up to $6 million in August.

The Cowboys suffered a substantial loss at running back during what's been a quiet offseason for the reigning NFC East champions. Pro Bowler Tony Pollard departed in free agency for a reported three-year, $24 million deal with the Tennessee Titans.

The loss of Pollard has left Dallas with Rico Dowdle, Deuce Vaughn and Royce Freeman as its top running backs. The team could also look to this week's NFL draft, where they own seven total picks, to bolster the backfield.

The Chicago Bears hold two of the top 10 picks in the 2024 NFL Draft.