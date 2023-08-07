Here are Nos. 1 to 10 on the NFL Top 100 Players list for 2023

Patrick Mahomes has reclaimed his perch atop the NFL Top 100 Players list.

The reigning NFL and Super Bowl MVP was voted by his peers as the best player in the league entering the 2023 season, landing the No. 1 spot on the NFL Top 100 Players list.

It's the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback's second time leading the list, which is voted on by players, after first doing so in 2021. He dropped down to No. 8 on the 2022 list.

For the second time in his career, the players voted @PatrickMahomes No. 1 on the #NFLTop100! pic.twitter.com/S0ynlDKEA0 — NFL (@NFL) August 8, 2023

As the rest of the top 10 was unveiled on Monday, 2022 Offensive Player of the Year Justin Jefferson came in behind Mahomes at the No. 2 spot. The Minnesota Vikings wideout somewhat surprisingly edged out 2022 NFL MVP runnerup Jalen Hurts, who rounded out the top three. It's still an impressive finish for the Philadelphia Eagles signal-caller after not even being on the 2022 edition of the rankings.

"Hopefully the rest of the league thinks I'm in the Top 5 also."



Good news, @jjettas2. They did 🙌



Stream the entire #NFLTop100 countdown on NFL+ https://t.co/YUCK1vhW5N pic.twitter.com/GjWvl7rkaE — NFL (@NFL) August 8, 2023

"Jalen or Mahomes... I'm gonna pick Jalen."@JalenHurts makes his debut at No. 3 🦅



Stream the entire #NFLTop100 countdown on NFL+ https://t.co/YUCK1vhW5N pic.twitter.com/feWEZjHlUK — NFL (@NFL) August 8, 2023

Mahomes and Hurts are two of four quarterbacks in the top 10, along with Joe Burrow at No. 6 and Josh Allen at No. 8.

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa, meanwhile, leads three top-10 defenders thanks to a fourth-place finish. The reigning Defensive Player of the Year is slotted ahead of Micah Parsons (No. 9) and Chris Jones (No. 10).

Here's a full look at the top 10 of the 2023 NFL Top 100:

QB Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs WR Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings QB Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles DE Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers TE Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs QB Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals WR Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins QB Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills LB Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys DT Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs

You can check out the full list here.

HBO and NFL Films' 2023 season of “Hard Knocks” debuts Tuesday, Aug. 8. Here is a look back at the show’s origins.