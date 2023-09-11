Here's the Sunday Night Football Schedule for the 2023 NFL season

Sunday nights in the NFL are reserved for rivalries this season.

The Sunday Night Football action started out in the NFC East when the Dallas Cowboys demolished the New York Giants in Week 1. In Week 2, the AFC East will take center stage when the New England Patriots host the Miami Dolphins.

Week 3 features a rivalry decades out of its prime -- the Pittsburgh Steelers and Las Vegas Raiders -- followed by a Week 4 matchup that’s years in the making when Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes face each other for the first time in their careers.

The San Francisco 49ers, fresh off their second straight appearance in the NFC Championship Game, host the Cowboys in Week 5.

The rest of the season continues with a series of matchups that don’t pack the same historical punch, but have the makings of a modern rivalry.

In Week 6, Daniel Jones and the Giants will head upstate to try to defeat the Buffalo Bills. Just three weeks later, the Bills will head to Cincinnati for the first time since Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest at Paycor Stadium.

The last third of the season is a series that marks a return to the traditional divisional rivalries starting with the Philadelphia Eagles and the Cowboys in Week 14. The Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings face off in Week 17, and the final, to-be-determined game of the regular season will be on Sunday Night Football in Week 18.

What is the 2023 Sunday Night Football schedule?

Here is a full look at NBC and Peacock's Sunday Night Football schedule for 2023.

Week 1 - Sept. 10

Dallas Cowboys 40, New York Giants 0

Week 2 - Sept. 17

Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots

Week 3 - Sept. 24

Pittsburgh Steelers at Las Vegas Raiders

Week 4 - Oct. 1

Kansas City Chiefs at New York Jets

Week 5 - Oct. 8

Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers

Week 6 - Oct. 15

New York Giants at Buffalo Bills

Week 7 - Oct. 22

Miami Dolphins at Philadelphia Eagles

Week 8 - Oct. 29

Chicago Bears at Los Angeles Chargers

Week 9 - Nov. 5

Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals

Week 10 - Nov. 12

New York Jets at Las Vegas Raiders

Week 11 - Nov. 19

Minnesota Vikings at Denver Broncos

Week 12 - Nov. 26

Baltimore Ravens at Los Angeles Chargers

Week 13 - Dec. 3

Kansas City Chiefs at Green Bay Packers

Week 14 - Dec. 10

Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys

Week 15 - Dec. 17

Baltimore Ravens at Jacksonville Jaguars

Week 17 - Dec. 31

Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings

What time are the Sunday Night Football matchups?

Sunday Night Football will air on NBC and Peacock every Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Do NBC and Peacock have other NFL games that aren't Sunday Night Football?

In addition to weekly Sunday Night Football games, NBC and Peacock have additional games in 2023.

The Detroit Lions upset the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2023 NFL Kickoff Game. NBC and Peacock will broadcast the 49ers' matchup against the Seattle Seahawks Thanksgiving night and a Bengals-Steelers game on Saturday, Dec. 23. Peacock has an exclusive game between the Bills and Los Angeles Chargers later that night.

Here are all of the non-Sunday NBC/Peacock games in 2023:

Week 1 - Sept. 7 (Thursday)

Detroit Lions 21, Kansas City Chiefs 20

Week 12 - Nov. 23 (Thanksgiving)

San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks, 8:20 p.m. ET

Week 16 - Dec. 23 (Saturday)

Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers, 4:30 p.m. ET

Week 16 - Dec. 23 (Saturday, Peacock exclusive)

Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Chargers, 8 p.m. ET