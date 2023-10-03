How to watch 49ers vs. Cowboys in Week 5 of NFL season

These are the types of games you live for as professional athletes.

A 4-0 team cruising past the opposition each week and composed on all three fronts vs. a should-be 4-0 side that too often succumbs to unexpected-yet-predictable slip-ups. A rivalry backed by years of iconic and magical moments.

It's the San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football.

San Francisco comes into this game averaging 31.2 points per game having scored at least 30 in each of its four wins. Dallas has scored just one point less (125 to 124) after a 16-point showing in Week 3 that resulted in a road loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

But the Cowboys bounced back strong amid Trevon Diggs' ACL injury and demolished the New England Patriots 38-3, whereas the 49ers are riding the Christian McCaffrey wave after his incredible four-touchdown outing at home vs. Arizona.

With plenty to fight for on Sunday, here's what to know for the Week 5 battle:

When is the 49ers vs. Cowboys Week 5 game?

The 49ers and Cowboys will meet on Sunday, Oct. 8.

What time is the 49ers vs. Cowboys Week 5 game?

Kickoff from Levi's Stadium is slated for 5:20 p.m. PT/8:20 p.m. ET/7:20 p.m. CT.

How to watch the 49ers vs. Cowboys Week 5 game

49ers-Cowboys will air on NBC. Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst) and Melissa Stark (sideline) will be on the call for the game and for Sunday Night Football throughout the 2023 season.

Pregame coverage on NBC and Peacock starts at 7 p.m. ET with "Football Night in America" as Maria Taylor, Jason Garrett, Chris Simms, Tony Dungy, Rodney Harrison, Mike Florio, Devin McCourty, Matthew Berry and Jac Collinsworth get you ready for the game.

How to live stream the 49ers vs. Cowboys Week 5 game

Live stream: Peacock, NBC.com

Mobile app: Peacock mobile app on Apple/Android, NBC mobile app

What is the weather forecast for the 49ers vs. Cowboys Week 5 game?

Sunday is setting up to have perfect weather for this contest. NBC Bay Area is predicting sunny skies with a high of 85 degrees in Santa Clara on Sunday, with winds reaching 10 to 15 mph.

5 keys players to watch in the 49ers-Cowboys Week 5 matchup

Christian McCaffrey, RB, 49ers: Another week, another mention for the star running back. Everything McCaffrey touches has turned into gold for San Francisco. It's clear why Kyle Shanahan doesn't want to imagine life without him. They'll need to keep feeding CMC against what's going to be a tough Dallas defense waiting to bring him down.

Dak Prescott, QB, Cowboys: The fate of Dallas always rest on Dak. If he performs well, they usually get by. If he doesn't, well, it's a different story. The latter is a reason why Prescott has been getting testy at mentioning the 49ers in recent press conferences. If there's ever a day for the 49ers' defensive line to get going, now's the one.

49ers' offensive line: Forget a single player, the entire O-line did its thing against Arizona. But the Cowboys present a different level of dynamism that will be tough to prevent, and Brock Purdy will need to be sharp and decisive in his throws and movement to keep the ball ticking.

Micah Parsons, EDGE/LB, Cowboys: There's not many things Parsons can't do on the field. One thing he'll surely do, though, is sack the quarterback, accumulating four through four weeks. He'll be one of the favorites for Defensive Player of the Year at this rate, but the 49ers need to ensure they can bypass him and reduce his threat.

Deebo Samuel, WR, 49ers: When Brandon Aiyuk was out vs. New York, Deebo stepped up as WR1. When Deebo played through an injury vs. Arizona, Aiyuk returned and carried the WR1 load. Samuel didn't have a single pass targeted toward him vs. Arizona but had three rushes for six yards. In the end, Shanahan didn't need to use him for that matchup, but that'll have to change against a much better Cowboys side where everyone's production is needed.