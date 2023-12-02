Report: Goodell wants Eagles' ‘Tush Push' permanently banned

Whether it's called the "Tush Push" or the "Brotherly Shove," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell wants to see one thing on the popular Philadelphia Eagles play: a permanent ban, The Athletic's Dianna Russini reported Saturday, citing a league source.

"It’s apparent this is going to be heavily debated among the competition committee made up of owners, general managers and coaches," Russini wrote. "It’s important to note that there isn’t a single person from the Eagles organization on the competition committee. However, three of their divisional opponents are represented: New York Giants owner John Mara, Cowboys COO Stephen Jones and Washington head coach Ron Rivera.

"Though it will all come down to the voting, the most important opinion about the play may come from NFL commissioner Roger Goodell. I was told by a league source that Goodell wants to see this play removed from the game permanently."

In discussions around plays such as this, player health and safety spearheads the discourse. But Russini added, citing sources, that optics, not injuries, are leading the "Tush Push" dialogue.

"From everything I have been told by multiple league sources, injuries aren’t happening as much despite big bodies ramming into each other every week when the play is used," Russini wrote.

The Eagles have made the play one of the NFL's premier talking points because of its unheralded success. Even 49ers defensive tackle Javon Hargrave, a former Eagle, said this week that he wished he knew how to stop it ahead of Sunday's pivotal game in Philadelphia.

The 49ers don't have the luxury of waiting until next year. They'll likely face the play Sunday -- and maybe again come the NFL playoffs -- and they'll need their star defenders to stop it.

