We’ve been waiting all offseason for Sunday night.

While there are still almost four months before the 2024 NFL season kicks off, the league gave fans a taste of what’s to come – especially in primetime.

As part of the NFL’s official schedule release, the Sunday Night Football slate has arrived. Week 1 starts with the Los Angeles Rams at the Detroit Lions in a rematch from the 2024 playoffs. Week 8 features the Dallas Cowboys at the San Francisco 49ers, which also happened on Sunday night last season.

Here is a full look at the NFL games coming to NBC and Peacock later this year.

2024 Sunday Night Football schedule

Week 1: Sept. 8

Los Angeles Rams at Detroit Lions

Week 2: Sept. 15

Chicago Bears at Houston Texans

Week 3: Sept. 22

Kansas City Chiefs at Atlanta Falcons

Week 4: Sept. 29

Buffalo Bills at Baltimore Ravens

Week 5: Oct. 6

Dallas Cowboys at Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 6: Oct. 13

Cincinnati Bengals at New York Giants

Week 7: Oct. 20

New York Jets at Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 8: Oct. 27

Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers

Week 9: Nov. 3

Jacksonville Jaguars at Philadelphia Eagles

Week 10: Nov. 10

Detroit Lions at Houston Texans

Week 11: Nov. 17

Indianapolis Colts at New York Jets

Week 12: Nov. 24

Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Rams

Week 13: Dec. 1

San Francisco 49ers at Buffalo Bills

Week 14: Dec. 8

Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs

Week 15: Dec. 15

Green Bay Packers at Seattle Seahawks

Week 16: Dec. 22

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas Cowboys

Week 17: Dec. 29

Miami Dolphins at Cleveland Browns

Week 18: Jan. 5

TBD

Other NBC and Peacock NFL games in 2024

There is more to come on NBC and Peacock beyond Sunday Night Football.

The Chiefs will host the Ravens to open the season on Thursday, Sept. 5, in the 2024 NFL Kickoff Game. The next day, the Eagles and Packers will square off in São Paulo, Brazil, in a Peacock-exclusive game.

The Dolphins and Packers will also face off in a Thanksgiving showdown.

Week 1, NFL Kickoff Game: Sept. 5

Baltimore Ravens vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Week 1, NFL Brazil: Sept. 6

Green Bay Packers vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Week 13, Thanksgiving: Nov. 28

Miami Dolphins at Green Bay Packers

What time are Sunday Night Football games?

Sunday Night Football games air on NBC and Peacock every Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET.