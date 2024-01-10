Pete Carroll out as Seahawks head coach after 14 seasons

The NFL coaching carousel experienced a shocking development on Wednesday.

Pete Carroll is out as head coach of the Seattle Seahawks after 14 seasons and will now become advisor in the organization, the team announced.

"After thoughtful meetings and careful consideration for the best interest of the franchise, we have amicably agreed with Pete Carroll that his role will evolve from Head Coach to remain with the organization as an advisor," Seahawks owner Jody Allen said in a statement.

Statement from Jody Allen - Chair, Seattle Seahawks pic.twitter.com/RNUZvF6Vgp — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) January 10, 2024

Carroll, 72, was hired by the Seahawks in 2010. He had a 137-89-1 regular season record across 14 seasons in Seattle with 10 playoff appearances and a Super Bowl XLVIII title. His head-coaching tenure ends on the heels of a 9-8 season in which the Seahawks just missed out on a wild card berth.

"Pete is the winningest coach in Seahawks history, brought the city its first Super Bowl title, and created a tremendous impact over the past 14 years on the field and in the community," Allen said.

"His expertise in leadership and building a championship culture will continue as an integral part of our organization moving forward. Pete will also be a beloved member of the Seahawks family."

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the Seahawks are expected to be interested in Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn to fill their head-coaching vacancy. He worked in Seattle from 2009-10 and 2013-14, starting as an assistant head coach/defensive line coach before becoming the team's defensive coordinator.

The Seahawks are now the seventh team with a head-coaching vacancy, joining the Las Vegas Raiders, Carolina Panthers, Los Angeles Chargers, Atlanta Falcons, Washington Commanders and Tennessee Titans.