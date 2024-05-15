It's time to block off Thursday nights on your calendars.

The schedule release for the 2024 NFL season is now live, meaning all games -- from dates to times to networks -- are officially known.

With it came the unveiling of the Thursday Night Football schedule. The Houston Texans at the New York Jets and the Dallas Cowboys at the New York Giants highlight some of the intriguing matchups on deck.

Here's a full look at the Thursday Night Football games in 2024, which will be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

2024 Thursday Night Football schedule

Week 2: Sept. 12

Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins

Week 3: Sept. 19

New England Patriots at New York Jets

Week 4: Sept. 26

Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants

Week 5: Oct. 3

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons

Week 6: Oct. 10

San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks

Week 7: Oct. 17

Denver Broncos at New Orleans Saints

Week 8: Oct. 24

Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams

Week 9: Oct. 31

Houston Texans at New York Jets

Week 10: Nov. 7

Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens

Week 11: Nov. 14

Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles

Week 12: Nov. 21

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns

Week 13: Nov. 29 - Black Friday

Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs

Week 14: Dec. 5

Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions

Week 15: Dec. 12

Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers

Week 16: Dec. 19

Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals

Week 17: Dec. 26

Seattle Seahawks at Chicago Bears

How to watch Thursday Night Football games

Thursday Night Football games are streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

What are the Thanksgiving NFL games in 2024?

There will be three Thanksgiving games in the 2024 season, one in each time slot. Here's how it'll pan out: