10 observations: Blackhawks lose heartbreaker in Winnipeg as road losing skid hits 15 games

The Chicago Blackhawks allowed two goals late in the third period and lost 2-1 to the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday at Canada Life Centre.

Here are 10 observations from the loss:

1. The Blackhawks were so close to ending their road losing streak at 14 games but the Jets scored two goals in a span of 2:24 late in regulation to steal a victory. The skid continues, but I thought this was one of their better road games in recent memory.

2. The Blackhawks were coming off their best defensive performance of the season after holding Edmonton to only 15 shots on goal in Tuesday's 2-1 loss. They followed that up with another decent outing but had nothing to show for it. That's a tough one.

3. The Jets have allowed three or fewer goals in 31 consecutive games. It's tied for the fifth-longest streak in NHL history; the record is 44 games by Boston from 1928-29. Unreal run.

4. Petr Mrazek deserved at least a point. The whole team did, for that matter.. He made a big-time stop on Gabe Vilardi in the first period to keep the score at 0-0 and then one on Vladimir Namestnikov late in the third period. He had turned aside 26 straight shots before giving up the two goals late. So close to his second shutout of the season.

5. The Blackhawks' penalty kill was sensational. They seemingly generated more scoring chances there than on the power play. Relentless work ethic.

6. This was another one of those games where Colin Blackwell jumped off your television screen. He particularly flashed on the penalty kill, where he created a few scoring chances. He finished with four shots on goal and six attempts. Dude is the energizer bunny.

7. Connor Murphy put Chicago on the board early in the second period after snapping home his second goal of the season. He showed beautiful patience on the shot, and credit to MacKenzie Entwistle for providing the screen in front. It's just the seventh goal by a Blackhawk defenseman this season.

8. The Blackhawks blocked 28 shots in this game. They did a great job getting in lanes. Active sticks, too.

9. Mark Scheifele left the game at the beginning of the second period with a lower-body injury and was ruled out for the rest of the night. They're already without leading goal scorer Kyle Connnor, so this would be a tough pill to swallow if Scheifele misses any sort of time.

10. Connor Bedard underwent surgery on Monday to repair his fractured jaw. He will be out roughly 6-8 weeks, which means he won't be able to play in the Feb. 3 NHL All-Star Game in Toronto. Such an unfortunate situation.

