Blackhawks make no moves on trade deadline day, keep Colin Blackwell and Tyler Johnson

The Chicago Blackhawks kept forwards Colin Blackwell and Tyler Johnson past Friday's 2 p.m. CT trade deadline, GM Kyle Davidson confirmed in his press conference. Anthony Beauviller was the only player moved after he was traded to Nashville on Thursday for a fifth-round pick in 2024.

"The last few years were stressful for different reasons; the activity and gravity of some moves," Davidson said. "This year I think was more stressful because — it wasn't more stressful, it was a different kind of stress because the last two deadlines I've worked have been so busy that this felt different. You're thinking like, 'Is there something else I should be doing?' And so it was just different.

"To say it was much more quiet would be an understatement. It was different. You still work the phones the same, just there's less substance in those phone calls, which feels like you're spinning your wheels a bit. But all good, just a different year for us."

Blackwell recently spoke about potentially being moved at the deadline and hoped he wouldn't get traded because he wanted to be part of what Chicago is building.

"For me, this is where I want to be," Blackwell said. "I'm enjoying the role that I'm playing. Throughout the course of my career, I always end up changing teams when I finally feel comfortable and I feel like I've got the coaches' and players' trust around me. I feel like I've finally gotten that after a year and a half of being here. For me, I don't want to go anywhere.

"I'm happy where I am. I'm grateful to put on an Original Six franchise sweater every single night. I'm grateful for the opportunity that I have here. This is somewhere I would like to be and hopefully it's past the trade deadline as well so this is something that I've seen it dating back to last year and seeing what's hopefully building for the future and that's something that I'd like to be a part of, so like I said, I'm comfortable here. I like it, and I'm finally feeling that comfort, which is hard to do in this league when you bounce around a little bit."

Blackwell has been a spark plug this season for the Blackhawks. He has five goals and three assists for eight points in 33 games after missing nearly 10 months with a sports hernia injury.

The Blackhawks, for now, are happy to keep Blackwell, who is set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.

Johnson was one of the few assets the Blackhawks had to trade before the deadline. He had a 20-team trade list and is set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season. His cap hit is $5 million.

Johnson has 21 points (12 goals, nine assists) in 48 games with the Blackhawks this season after missing a little more than a month with a foot injury. His 82-game pace is 20 goals, which would be his highest total since 2018-19 when he scored a career-high 29 with Tampa Bay.

While he doesn't have the foot speed he had in his prime, Johnson is a quality veteran in the room, can play wing or center and is a proven winner. But he will stay with the Blackhawks through the end of the season.

