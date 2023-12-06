‘He's a baller': Travis Kelce is firmly on the Connor Bedard train

Since the Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift phenomena began, some of Kelce's old Tweets have been dug up. One, of which, proved his fandom for the Chicago Blackhawks.

Kelce doubled down on his fandom on a recent episode of his podcast "New Heights" with his brother, Jason. In a previous episode, Kelce butchered the pronunciation of Bedard's last name. He apologized and offered a compliment to the 18-year-old phenom.

"You haven't? One snippet?" Kelce reacted to his brother not having seen a clip of Bedard. "He's a baller."

Previous to the aforementioned episode, Kelce expressed his desire to play with the team. He recounted the time retired NFL legend Rob Gronkowski was invited to skate with the Tampa Bay Lightning back in 2021.

"He was in net for a practice or something like that," he said. "It was a great bit.

"I kind of got jealous. I wanna do it now. I wanna hit up the Blackhawks and get in net or something."

The Blackhawks responded to Kelce with open arms on social media.

our home is your home @tkelce! and you can just call him Bedsy 😉 https://t.co/hO4YCdv9Iu — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) November 29, 2023

"New Heights" is hosted by Travis and his older brother Jason, who plays center for the Philadelphia Eagles. The show gained widespread popularity earlier this year when the two brothers faced off in Super Bowl 57. It shot up the charts again when Travis began dating global pop superstar Taylor Swift.

Their fandom for Bedard is extremely warranted, too. The rookie has 11 goals and 20 points this season, leading all rookies in both categories. He's shattered several records along the way, proving to be the superstar everyone anticipated he would become upon entering the league.

Maybe, Kelce will visit the United Center soon and don some Blackhawks threads? Stay tuned.

