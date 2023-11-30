Read Corey Perry's full statement after Blackhawks' departure

Former Chicago Blackhawks forward Corey Perry released his first public comments since his contract was terminated by the organization this week.

Perry was accused of inappropriate conduct earlier this month, and after an investigation by the team, his contract was terminated earlier this week.

In his statement, Perry said that he was seeking help for mental health and substance abuse concerns, and apologized to the organization, his family and fans.

Here is his full statement:

“I would like to sincerely apologize to the entire Chicago Blackhawks organization, including ownership, management, coaches, trainers, employees, and my teammates. I would also like to apologize to my fans, and my family.

“I am embarrassed and I have let you all down. As a result of my actions, there has been speculation and rumors. I am sickened by the impact this has had on others, and I want to make it clear that in no way did this situation involve any of my teammates or their families.

“Most importantly, I want to directly apologize to those who have been negatively affected and I am sorry for the additional impact to others it has created. My behavior was inappropriate and wrong.

“I have started working with experts in the mental health and substance abuse fields to discuss my struggles with alcohol and I will take whatever steps necessary to ensure this never happens again. I hope to regain the trust and respect of everyone who has believed in me throughout my career.

“Once again, I am deeply sorry.

-Corey”

Perry was scratched from the team’s lineup on Nov. 22 against the Columbus Blue Jackets, and after an investigation by the Blackhawks, it was announced Tuesday that his contract would be terminated.

GM Kyle Davidson declined to divulge details on the accusations, but said that he stood by the results of the investigation into Perry’s actions.

The NHL Players’ Association is looking into the matter, and has 60 days to determine whether it will file a grievance on Perry’s behalf.

