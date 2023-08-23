Tommy Hawk voted 2023 NHL Mascot of the Year

At least one member of the Chicago Blackhawks is bringing hardware home to the United Center this season.



The team's mascot, Tommy Hawk, has been voted the 2023 NHL Mascot of the Year, which he proudly announced on social media Wednesday.

Hottest mascot in the league 🔥



It's an honor to be voted the 2023 NHL Mascot of the Year by my fellow mascots 🙌 pic.twitter.com/NSNelEcBhz — Tommy Hawk (@BhawkTommyHawk) August 23, 2023

The honor is well-earned. Keeping fans at the United Center entertained last season was no easy act. While the team on the ice was No. 30 in the league, the beloved bird managed to secure the No. 1 seed in all of our hearts.

While a bird of many talents, fan safety is always his first priority.

Popularity has never been an issue for Tommy Hawk. No wonder his peers voted him as their favorite friend. He'd be there for any of his fellow mascots at the drop of a puck.

let me tell you ‘bout my best friends 🎶#NationalBestFriendsDay pic.twitter.com/rB6YJtRyQj — Tommy Hawk (@BhawkTommyHawk) June 8, 2023

The only thing he loves more than hockey is 'Merica.

had to show off a bit, ya know pic.twitter.com/vh389TCWmA — Tommy Hawk (@BhawkTommyHawk) February 4, 2023

It doesn't matter where you come from, Tommy Hawk will welcome you into his home with open arms.

silly string meet panthers fan, panthers fan meet silly string 😂 pic.twitter.com/Yd5ZPur2xx — Tommy Hawk (@BhawkTommyHawk) October 26, 2022

We tried to get footage of his signature "Let's go Hawks" rally chant, but all we could find was "Detroit Sucks." Oh well.

Though typically a fan of more sophisticated forms of literature, Tommy Hawk is a self-proclaimed cinephile.

1 ticket for 1 ticket for

Oppenheimer Barbie

please 💣 please 💖 pic.twitter.com/huu3jqmyNn — Tommy Hawk (@BhawkTommyHawk) July 20, 2023

He respects Harry Styles, which is less of a statement than it is a glowing tribute to his character.

I was doing some Late Night Talking and decided to give away some @HarryStyles & @NHLBlackhawks swag tonight at 5 p.m. in the @UnitedCenter!



Find me later and try to win 👀 pic.twitter.com/fgot5mEy6V — Tommy Hawk (@BhawkTommyHawk) October 14, 2022

Lastly, he's wonderful with kids.

his face matched my shirt! pic.twitter.com/eX2HXTaMXc — Tommy Hawk (@BhawkTommyHawk) July 1, 2023

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.