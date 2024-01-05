USA beats Sweden, 4 Blackhawks prospects win gold at World Juniors

The U.S. cruised its way to a gold medal at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship at Scandinavium in Gothenburg, Sweden on Friday, beating the host country by a score of 6-2.

This is the sixth championship for Team USA (2004, 2010, 2013, 2017, 2021) since they won their first gold medal 20 years ago.

Four Chicago Blackhawks prospects skated for the U.S. in this year's tournament, though none tallied a point in Friday's championship game. Those prospects included forward Frank Nazar (drafted 13th overall in 2022), defenseman Sam Rinzel (drafted 25th overall in 22), forward Gavin Hayes (drafted in the third round in 2022) and forward Oliver Moore (drafted 19th overall in 2023).

Moore scored the foursome's lone goal of the tournament and tallied two assists.

Nazar's eight assists were the third-most of the tournament. The University of Michigan forward was an offensive spark for the U.S. and went viral for laying down a jaw-dropping hit.

Hayes notched two helpers and was a vital part of the team's penalty kill unit.

Rinzel recorded one assist in the tournament and finished the gold medal match with three shots on goal.

