Watch every angle of Connor Bedard's ‘Michigan' goal vs. Blues

On Saturday night against the Blues, Chicago Blackhawks rookie phenom Connor Bedard scored his first lacrosse-style goal, also known as "The Michigan."

Watch every angle of the goal here:

Bedard used what's referred to as a "high wrap" technique, where he scooped up the puck with his stick and forced it into the net. The technique looks like a lacrosse goal, where the ball sits in the net of the stick.

It's a rare goal, even though Trevor Zegras also hit one himself on Saturday night.

It even caught the attention of one of the greatest ever to play the game, Wayne Gretzky, who said he could never do what Bedard did in that moment.

"I couldn't do what he did tonight," Gretzky told Bally St.Louis. "That just wasn't in my repertoire. I didn't have the right kind of curve. Hully (Bobby Hull) could do it. I could never do what he did tonight. It was fun to watch. My daughter Emma is with me. And she goes, 'Dad, did you ever do that?' And I said 'No, I could never do that.'"

The goal added a bullet point to his already robust, impressive résumé. Gretzky admitted the same about Bedard's fantastic rookie season.

"Well, he's been fun to watch. He's probably better than we anticipated," Gretzky said. "He's not only an ambassador on the ice but he's been tremendous off the ice for an 18-year-old young man. I'm happy for him. He's got the right coach in Luke Richardson, the right organization."

The goal originated with Bill Armstrong, a minor league player for the Albany Devils. Trying it at practice, he wondered if he could use the move in a real game. He did. And he scored four goals with that trick.

Mike Legg, a winger for the Michigan Wolverines, heard about the move and used it himself in a 1996 NCAA Tournament game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers. It was named the "Goal of the Year" by Swedish magazine Inside Hockey. The stick Legg used was later donated to the Hockey Hall of Fame.

The goal is referred to by many names. The "Michigan," the "high wrap," the "Zorro."

It's been adapted and used ever since, most recently with the Blackhawks' rookie phenom.

