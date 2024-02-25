The Blackhawks will retire Chris Chelios' No. 7 jersey this Sunday in a historic ceremony for the franchise.

And the stars were out for the legend's jersey retirement. The Blackhawks players from the 2010-15 dynasty, Wayne Gretzky, Theo Epstein, Mark Messier, Tie Domi, Eddie Vedder and Dennis Rodman are in attendance.

Here are some of the big names making their arrivals to the United Center.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Wayne Gretzky is in the house for Chelios' jersey retirement ceremony 👑 pic.twitter.com/DB8p1xm4zM — Blackhawks Talk (@NBCSBlackhawks) February 25, 2024

Brent Seabrook, Duncan Keith, Patrick Sharp and Marian Hossa have arrived.



What a special afternoon/evening this is going to be 🤩 pic.twitter.com/hnqXGiJ56v — Blackhawks Talk (@NBCSBlackhawks) February 25, 2024

Connor Bedard arrived at the United Center wearing a black, Chelios jersey, too.

Connor Bedard arrives in a Chris Chelios jersey.



Past 🤝 Future pic.twitter.com/oQLIV7OdwC — Blackhawks Talk (@NBCSBlackhawks) February 25, 2024

Paul Konerko sent his congratulations via video from the White Sox' X (formerly Twitter) page.

"Cheli, congratulations," Konerko said. "Obviously, if anybody's earned it in the game of hockey, it's you, and it's certainly with the Blackhawks. You played 100 years and you were not only a great NHL player but a great American NHL player. Congrats, enjoy it."

Tune in on NBC Sports Chicago at 3 p.m. CT for the ceremony and 5 p.m. for the Blackhawks-Red Wings game.

Click here to follow the Blackhawks Talk Podcast.