Ahead of Chris Chelios' No. 7 jersey retirement at the United Center this Sunday, some legends were not only in attendance for the ceremony, but offered their congratulations.

One of those people was a Chicago sports athlete who had jersey retired by the White Sox in 2015.

"Cheli, congratulations," Paul Konerko said. "Obviously, if anybody's earned it in the game of hockey, it's you, and it's certainly with the Blackhawks. You played 100 years and you were not only a great NHL player but a great American NHL player. Congrats, enjoy it."

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

From one Chicago icon to another...



Congratulations on your @NHLBlackhawks jersey retirement, Chris Chelios! pic.twitter.com/ApyfUBRDIz — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) February 25, 2024

Konerko, 47, had his No. 14 jersey retired by the White Sox in May 2015. He was the 10th player in the organization's history to have his number retired.

Chelios will have his No. 7 jersey retired Sunday ahead of the Blackhawks home game against the Detroit Red Wings. Several big names will be in attendance, including Blackhawks players from the dynasty era, Theo Epstein, Wayne Gretzky, Mark Messier, Tie Domi and Dennis Rodman.

Patrick Kane will be present with the Red Wings for the ceremony, as this game represents his first at the United Center as a visitor. Arriving at the United Center, Connor Bedard sported Chelios' threads, too. A special night is certainly in store.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.

Click here to follow the Blackhawks Talk Podcast.