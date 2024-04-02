On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle and Charlie Roumeliotis talk about Philipp Kurashev's monster month of March after he recorded 17 points (seven goals, 10 assists) in 14 games. Could he be a long-term fit on Connor Bedard's line? The guys also discuss what led to the Blackhawks' success in March and the power-play success has coincided with Seth Jones' uptick in shot attempts. Plus, Pat and Charlie provide a Frozen Four update, Frank Nazar's future, Cole Guttman's red-hot streak with the AHL's Rockford IceHogs, and much more.

