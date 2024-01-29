Podcast: Blackhawks first-half recap and midseason awards

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle and Charlie Roumeliotis recap the Blackhawks' first half of the season and hand out some midseason awards. Who has been the team MVP so far? Which player has surprised you the most? Has Connor Bedard lived up to expectations or has he exceeded them? The guys discuss all that and more.
Click here to follow the Blackhawks Talk Podcast.
Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.