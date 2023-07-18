Podcast: Corey Perry on signing with Chicago, heated 2015 playoff series between Blackhawks-Ducks, and more

Perry joins Charlie to talk about signing with the Blackhawks, what he remembers about the heated 2015 Western Conference Final between Chicago and Anaheim, and much more.

1:30 - Perry on his initial reaction when the Blackhawks acquired his rights

3:12 - Perry on reuniting with Luke Richardson

5:26 - Perry on his mindset going into the season and whether he's expecting to be flipped at the trade deadline

6:21 - Perry recalls the heated 2015 Western Conference Final between Chicago and Anaheim

8:45 - Perry on Connor Bedard

13:25 - Perry on the excitement of experiencing National Anthem in Chicago as member of home side

