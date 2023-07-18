Trending
ChicagoBlackhawks
Hawks Insider

Podcast: Corey Perry on signing with Chicago, heated 2015 playoff series between Blackhawks-Ducks, and more

Perry says the 2015 Western Conference Final between the Blackhawks and Ducks was one of the most competitive playoff series' he's ever been a part of

By Charlie Roumeliotis, Blackhawks Insider

Share
Chicago Blackhawks v Anaheim Ducks - Game Seven
Perry joins Charlie to talk about signing with the Blackhawks, what he remembers about the heated 2015 Western Conference Final between Chicago and Anaheim, and much more.

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Charlie Roumeliotis interviews Corey Perry to discuss his decision to sign with the Chicago Blackhawks after his rights were traded from Tampa Bay. Perry also talks about Connor Bedard, reuniting with Luke Richardson, what he remembers from the heated 2015 Western Conference Final between Chicago and Anaheim, and much more.

1:30 - Perry on his initial reaction when the Blackhawks acquired his rights

3:12 - Perry on reuniting with Luke Richardson

5:26 - Perry on his mindset going into the season and whether he's expecting to be flipped at the trade deadline

6:21 - Perry recalls the heated 2015 Western Conference Final between Chicago and Anaheim

8:45 - Perry on Connor Bedard

13:25 - Perry on the excitement of experiencing National Anthem in Chicago as member of home side

Chicago Blackhawks

Hawks Insider 3 hours ago

Corey Perry on heated 2015 Blackhawks-Ducks series: ‘There were some tough games'

Hawks Insider Jul 17

Connor Bedard's contract breakdown with Blackhawks

Click here to follow the Blackhawks Talk Podcast.

This article tagged under:

Hawks InsiderCorey Perry
Share
NBC Chicago Telemundo Chicago NBC Sports
Contact Us