Chicago Red Stars ink Sam Staab to three-year extension

SANDY, UT – MARCH 16 : Hannah Betfort #33 of the Utah Royals FC is grabbed by Sam Staab #3 of the Chicago Red Stars during the second half of their game at America First Field on March 16, 2024 in Sandy, Utah. (Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images)

On the eve of their home opener, the Chicago Red Stars announced they signed defender Sam Staab to a three-year extension through the 2026 season.

“Sam’s skills and experience will be a cornerstone in solidifying our backline for seasons to come,” said Red Stars general manager, Richard Feuz. “We’re excited to extend her contract with the Red Stars, as it embodies our commitment to strengthening our team’s foundation now and for the future.”

Staab is staying in Chi 🤩 #WithTheStars



The Red Stars and Sam Staab have agreed to a contract extension through 2026 ✍️ — Chicago Red Stars (@chicagoredstars) March 22, 2024

The Red Stars’ backline needed some strengthening given the departures of Tierna Davidson and Casey Krueger during the offseason. Staab certainly fit the bill.

“I’m excited to be in Chicago and with the Red Stars for the next few years,” Staab said. “I haven’t been here a long time, but it’s already been such a great experience. Everyone has been so welcoming, and I already feel the commitment and vision to building a quality professional women’s soccer club and I’m proud to be a part of that.”

Staab has already made her presence felt for the Red Stars. In the season opener against Utah, Staab provided the assist to Ally Schlegel for the Red Stars first goal in their 2-0 win over the Royals.

An absolutely brilliant touch by Ally Schlegel!



Chicago takes the lead 1-0 on @IONNWSL! pic.twitter.com/N2NnQKnmoQ — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) March 17, 2024

The Red Stars acquired Staab this season in a trade with the Washington Spirit for the third overall pick in the 2024 NWSL Draft.