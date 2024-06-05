Man ‘harrassed' Chicago Sky players as they arrived at Washington hotel: Report

A man harassed the Chicago Sky players as they exited the team bus upon arriving at their hotel in Washington in preparation for their game against the Mystics on Thursday.

According to the Sun-Times, the man targeted guard Chennedy Carter, who's made headlines recently for shoving Caitlin Clark during a Sky-Fever game. There's no certainty that was the reason the man harassed Carter and the team. It's also unclear how the man knew of the Sky's hotel, according to the report.

Sky GM Jeff Pagliocca told the Sun-Times the situation was de-escalated, as team security escorted the man away from the team. Police were not called to the hotel after the incident, the report said.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

“It was over as fast as it started,” Pagliocca said to the Sun-Times. “I’m very confident in our security always making our players feel safe. Today was a great example of how critical they are to our team.”

Several players took to social media to share their accounts of the incident, expressing their disgust with the situation.

“Finding out our team’s hotel to pull up with a camera as we get off the bus and put it in my teammate’s face and harass her is nasty work,” Angel Reese posted to X.

"I wasn’t present for the interaction from earlier, but what occurred isn’t acceptable," Brianna Turner posted. "Didn’t realize that when we said 'grow the game' that would be interpreted as harassing players at hotels. You are free to have your own opinion but consider if this happened to someone u know.

“Getting harassed at our hotel is where the line needs to be drawn," Michaela Onyenwere shared. “Some ‘fans’ have no chill.”

“Thank god for security," Isabelle Harrison posted. “My teammate being harassed at our hotel is insane. Couldn’t even step off the bus.”