Cody Bellinger has been dominating spring training talks, as the former Cubs center fielder still remains unsigned at this juncture.

And fans aren't happy.

North Siders want to see their beloved NL Comeback Player of the Year back at Wrigley Field for another season, after a relatively quiet offseason for the Cubs. And rumors of interested teams are only adding fuel to the fire of the Cubs not signing him.

But a recent report from Bob Nightengale suggests the Cubs are playing this situation correctly.

"I think the Cubs have played this smart with Bellinger," Nightengale told A.J. Pierzynski on "Foul Territory." "I haven't heard another team that's said 'We really want this guy' except for the Cubs.' I was at the Cubs camp for a couple of days. The players keep talking about Bellinger, and the fans.

"Really, I'm not sure there's another place for him to go."

That's an interesting report, seeing as now several teams have been attached to Bellinger.

ESPN's Jeff Passan predicted the Toronto Blue Jays might be destined to pay Bellinger after missing out on Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto this offseason.

David Vassegh from "Dodger Talk" reported the Los Angeles Angels once had a strong interest in Bellinger. He claimed every day the Cubs don't sign Bellinger, their odds of re-signing him decrease.

But Nightengale doesn't see it that way.

He compared the situation to that of J.D. Martinez years ago when the Boston Red Sox stood on their five-year, $110 million offer. They didn't back down and bid against themselves, as they were the only team willing to pay that price for him. He eventually signed.

Nightengale suggests the same could happen in Chicago.

"The Cubs are making this offer and saying 'We're not gonna bid against ourselves. Either take it or leave it.'"

