Friday's Cubs-Cardinals game started in a rain delay due to inclement weather in St. Louis, the team announced.

At exactly 6:50 p.m., the teams announced the 7:40 p.m. game would start in a rain delay.

Due to inclement weather in the St. Louis area, the start of tonight's game will be delayed.



We will provide updates as they become available. — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) May 24, 2024

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

First pitch was estimated for 7:55 p.m after a short delay to start the game. Soon after, at 7:46 p.m., the game was marked "TBD" as inclement weather picked up in St. Louis.

Update: Due to rain in the area, we remain in a delay. Tonight's estimated start time is TBD. https://t.co/fshbpM93nX — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) May 25, 2024

Just past 9 p.m., the Cubs announced the game would be postponed.

MORE: Friday's Cubs-Cardinals game is postponed. Here's everything we know

Tonight’s Cubs-Cardinals game has been postponed due to inclement weather.



It will be made up on Saturday, July 13 at 7:15 PM as part of a split doubleheader. — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) May 25, 2024

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.