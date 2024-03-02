Report: Cubs OF Ian Happ diagnosed with mild left hamstring strain

Injuries during spring training as players around the league get back into shape for the upcoming season are inevitable every year, and 2024 is proving to be no different for the Chicago Cubs.

According to Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic, two-time Gold Glove Award-winner Ian Happ has been diagnosed with a "mild" left hamstring strain.

Mild left hamstring strain for Ian Happ. There is optimism he'll be good to go for Opening Day. No exact timeline for when he'll return for spring training games, but he'll need a few to be ready for the season. — Sahadev Sharma (@sahadevsharma) March 2, 2024

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Sharma adds that while there is optimism that Happ will be ready in time for Opening Day, there's no timetable for his return to action in spring training.

Though certainly untimely as the Cubs will now likely spend most of spring training without one of their most valuable hitters, the absence will primarily give prospect Alexander Canario consistent opportunities as he aims to crack the team's Opening Day roster.

In addition to Canario, under-the-radar signings for David Peralta and Dominic Smith on minor league deals gives the Cubs some insurance in terms of big league depth at the position.

Outside of the aforementioned three players, prospects Kevin Alcántara and Owen Caissie will likely see some time in left field over the coming weeks in spring training, while Christopher Morel, Mike Tauchman, Cody Bellinger and Patrick Wisdom all serve as potential depth options at the position on the big league roster.

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.