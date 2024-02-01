The Boston Red Sox have claimed infielder-utility man Romy González off waivers, according to MLB's transactions page.

González, 27, was drafted by the White Sox in the 18th round of the 2018 MLB entry draft. He quickly made his way through the minor leagues, despite COVID-19 affecting the 2020 season.

He made his MLB debut in 2021 with the Sox. González played 10 games in the majors that season, hitting .250 from the plate in 33 at-bats. He played every infield position and two outfield spots that season, too, flexing his utility-man abilities. In 2022, González played 32 games in the majors. He hit .238 at the plate, smacking two home runs and 11 RBIs.

Last season, his hitting dropped, posting a .194 batting average in 93 at-bats. In August, he underwent season-ending shoulder surgery to repair a torn labrum. He helped fill the gap at second base for most of the season leading up to his injury.

The White Sox expressed strong belief in González heading into the 2023 season, not ruling him out to be the team's everyday second baseman.

"I think there's been nothing but rage about Romy Gonzalez this offseason from the coaches that have worked with him," then-general manager Rick Hahn said. "They even had a player who went down and came back and came in my office in the offseason and said, 'Don't you dare trade that guy.'"

