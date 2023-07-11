Luis Robert Jr. says he'll be ‘100% ready by Friday'

Luis Robert Jr. did not participate in Tuesday's MLB All-Star game after experiencing calf tightness from his partaking in the Home Run Derby on Monday.

The White Sox announced the news with details ahead of the coveted Midsummer Classic.

During the first round of Monday’s Home Run Derby, Luis Robert felt tightness in his right calf. He underwent an MRI in Seattle and is listed as day-to-day. Robert will not play in tonight’s All-Star Game as a precaution and will be evaluated again before the season re-starts… — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) July 11, 2023

Despite the setback, the first-time All-Star isn't worried that his hiccup from the derby will affect his start to the second half of the season.

"I feel good today. It isn’t anything serious," Robert texted to the Chicago Sun-Times.

"It is disappointing, but the most important thing for me is to be healthy and ready for Friday when we start the second half. I am sure I’ll be 100% by Friday."

Robert Jr. performed reasonably well in the derby, all things considered. He knocked out Adley Rutschman in the first round, despite the Orioles switch-hitter knocking 27 out of the park. Robert Jr. hit 28 homers after Rutschman, besting him in bonus time.

Randy Arozarena eliminated Robert Jr. in the semifinal, smacking 35 into the bleachers at T-Mobile Park. Robert Jr. notched 22, failing to earn the extra 30-second bonus and advancing to the final, too.

The White Sox restart the season on Friday on the road against the Atlanta Braves.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.