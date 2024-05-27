Pedro Grifol ‘doubles down' after calling White Sox effort ‘flat' Sunday

Chicago White Sox manager Pedro Grifol blasted his team’s effort level after a loss to the Baltimore Orioles Sunday, but he isn’t backing down after players seemingly pushed back on those remarks.

Speaking before Monday’s matinee against the Toronto Blue Jays, Grifol said he was standing by his comments that the team’s effort was “f---ing flat” as they were no-hit through seven innings in the game.

“I’m doubling down on what I said yesterday. I thought we were flat, and that’s where I’m going to leave it,” he said.

Following the Sunday game, Grifol praised pitcher Garrett Crochet, but took exception with the rest of the team after their fifth straight loss and their ninth loss in their last 10 games.

“Crochet pitched his ass off. We got no-hit throughnseven innings). We had a pinch-hitter break it up. The rest of the guys – not the rest of the guys – most of the guys were f---ing flat today. Unacceptable,” he said.

White Sox catcher Korey Lee expressed disagreement with the assessment, praising Baltimore pitcher Kyle Bradish and defending the team’s effort level.

“I’ll let him comment on his statement. He’s going to feel that way and obviously we have a different feeling. He’s entitled to his own opinion. I think that’s a valid reason. It’s nothing to hide about that,” he said.

Gavin Sheets said that the comments came from mutual “disappointment” on the part of manager and players, and said that the team had a closed-door meeting following the loss.

“Right after a tough stretch like that, emotions are high,” Sheets said. “Everybody’s pissed off, everybody’s disappointed and that’s what happens. You go right into interviews and obviously we had a closed-door meeting that got outside the doors.”

Grifol insists that there is no animosity between himself and the players, and that everyone remains on the same page despite the disagreement.

“They’ve got their opinions and I have mine. This is not divided by any means. This isn’t them against Pedro. It’s just a situation,” he said. “I thought we were flat. They didn’t think they were flat. It’s over. We gotta go out there and play some baseball.”

The White Sox will send Nick Nastrini to the mound for Monday’s game, with first pitch set for 1:10 p.m.

