Simone Biles, Bears' Jonathan Owens throw out the first pitch at White Sox game

The stars have been out in the last two White Sox games.

On Friday night, former skipper Tony La Russa and 6-time Super Bowl-winning head coach Bill Belichick showed face at Guaranteed Rate Field. And on Saturday, the most decorated Olympic gymnast in history, Simone Biles, and her husband, Bears defensive back Jonathan Owens, threw out the first pitch before the game.

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens at today's game 😎 pic.twitter.com/fBp1b21WwF — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) April 13, 2024

Owens signed a two-year contract worth $4.5 million with the Bears earlier this offseason.

With 30 World Championship medals (23 gold including six all-around titles), Biles is widely considered to be one of the greatest artistic gymnasts of all time. Her seven Olympic medals ties Shannon Miller for the most ever by an American gymnast. The reigning all-around world champion, Biles is gearing up to compete in the upcoming 2024 Olympics in Paris.

