White Sox announce slew of coaching changes

The White Sox announced they've officially relieved first base coach Daryl Boston and hitting coach José Castro. They also announced they have offered positions in their developmental system to bullpen coach Curt Hassler and assistant hitting coach Chris Johnson.

Boston, who rolled over from the previous coaching staff into Pedro Grifol's, has been with the White Sox for 26 years. In 2013, then-manager Robin Ventura made him the team's first base coach, a post he kept for 11 years.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Castro, 65, spent just one season with the White Sox. Before this season, he spent the last eight seasons with the Atlanta Braves as the team's assistant hitting coach.

As for the reassignments, here are their backgrounds.

Johnson, 39, was named the hitting coach for the Triple-A Charlotte Knights before the 2021 season. In November of 2022, he made his way up to the major league as the Sox' assistant hitting coach.

Hassler has been with the White Sox for over 30 years. He started with the club in 1992 as a pitching coach for the organization's Rookie and Single-A classes. In 2017, he made his first appearance --- as a coach --- in the big leagues under Rick Renteria. He's been the team's bullpen/assistant pitching coach since then.

The White Sox made some personnel additions this offseason, too. Chris Getz

They hired Josh Barfield as the team's new Assistant General Manager, Brian Bannister as the Director of Pitching and Gene Watson as the Director of Player Personnel.

Ethan Katz --- the team's pitching coach --- will retain his role and return for his fourth season with the White Sox.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.

Click here to follow the Bulls Talk Podcast.