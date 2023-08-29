White Sox' head of baseball ops likely to come from within organization: report

Reports have already surfaced that the Chicago White Sox will promote an internal candidate to the role of president of baseball operations, and another MLB insider is adding fuel to that fire.

According to MLB Network’s Jon Morosi, the White Sox are “likely to promote their next head of baseball operations” from within the organization:

The White Sox are likely to promote their next head of baseball operations from within, multiple people in the industry said today.



Kenny Williams and Rick Hahn were dismissed one week ago today; @BNightengale has reported that Chris Getz is the top internal candidate. — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) August 29, 2023

Last week following the firing of Executive Vice President Ken Williams and General Manager Rick Hahn, USA Today’s Bob Nightengale had reported that current assistant GM Chris Getz is the “overwhelming favorite” to lead the organization.

Nightengale also reported that the White Sox would be interested in bringing Texas Rangers senior adviser Dayton Moore into the organization.

Morosi had previously reported the White Sox could look at Washington Nationals President Mike Rizzo for a role with the team, but he has since reportedly agreed to a contract extension in the nation's capital.

Getz has been with the White Sox since 2016, and oversees the team’s player development operations. He also served as an assistant with the Kansas City Royals from 2014-to-2016, working under Moore as he led that team.

Moore led the Royals to the 2015 World Series title, and was with the organization until he was fired as president of baseball operations in 2022.

The White Sox have said that they intend to have a new head of baseball operations in place before the end of the 2023 season.

