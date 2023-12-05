On Tuesday, the White Sox added to their starting rotation, signing Erick Fedde to a two-year deal worth $15 million.

The move drew quick reservations, as Fedde has notoriously performed poorly over his career with the Washington Nationals. Although, he rejuvenated his career in the KBO in Korea during his 2023 campaign.

In 30 total starts, Fedde posted a 20-6 record with a 2.00 ERA, striking out 209 batters in 1801.1 innings, winning the KBO’s Most Valuable Player Award for his efforts with the NC Dinos.

What's more, White Sox senior pitching advisor Brian Bannister added some wrinkles to his game that aren't listed on the scouting report.

1. Fedde works out at the same facility as Logan Webb in the offseason.



2. He added the same sweeper + split- change to his arsenal as Webb. He did not use these pitches in Washington.



3. Ethan Katz & I were both with Webb when these adjustments were made. https://t.co/DuotEp9zkn — Brian Bannister (@RealBanny) December 6, 2023

In parts of six MLB seasons, Fedde has a 21-33 record with a 5.41 ERA, appearing in a total of 102 games.

It is expected that Fedde will join the White Sox rotation for the 2024 season.

