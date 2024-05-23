White Sox provide grim update on latest Eloy Jimenez injury

White Sox manager Pedro Grifol informed the media Thursday that Eloy Jimenez will be out for an "extended period of time" with a hamstring injury he suffered in a game against the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday.

"Exactly how much time, who knows," Grifol said.

The White Sox initially placed him on the 10-day injured list with a strained hamstring, but Thursday's update indicates he won't be back for some time.

Jimenez suffered the injury rounding third base, trying to score from second on a fifth-inning single by Corey Julks.

This is the second IL stint of the season for Jimenez, who missed 12 games in April with a left adductor strain.

On the season, he'd been slashing .231/.288/.381 with five home runs and 12 RBI.

