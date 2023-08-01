The MLB trade deadline is winding down, as the finish line is crossed at 5 p.m. CT on Tuesday.

Both Chicago baseball teams made noise during the trade deadline. The White Sox were notable sellers, and the Cubs buyers, as the latter has won 11 of their last 15 games.

Let's look quickly at the moves each team has made to this point.

White Sox moves

The White Sox traded Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez to the Los Angeles Angels for No. 2 and No. 3 prospects Ed Quero and Ky Bush, respectively. Quero, a switch-hitting catcher, and Bush, a 6-foot-6 left-handed reliever, will play in the White Sox Double-A system upon arrival.

Following the tip of the iceberg, the White Sox traded Lance Lynn and Joe Kelly to the Los Angeles Dodgers. In exchange, they received outfielder Trayce Thompson, who the White Sox originally drafted in 2009, and prospects Nick Nastrini (Double-A) and Jordan Leasure (Double-A).

Finally, as the most recent trade -- to this point -- the White Sox sent Kendall Graveman to the Houston Astros for minor-league catcher Korey Lee.

Cubs moves

The Cubs splashed into the market as buyers ahead of the deadline. Despite anticipation they would become sellers, the Cubs pivoted and made key additions to the team.

They acquired third baseman Jeimer Candelario from the Washington Nationals in exchange for shortstop Kevin Made and left-handed pitcher DJ Herz.

About 90 minutes later on the same day, they added right-handed reliever Jose Cuas from the Kansas City Royals for outfielder Nelson Velázquez. Cuas has pitched 45 games this season for the Royals, holding a 4.54 ERA.

White Sox rumors

With just hours left on the clock before the trade deadline's passing, here are the rumblings around the Sox.

The biggest rumblings came Tuesday. Bruce Levine reported the White Sox are open to trading anybody not named Luis Robert Jr.

Multiple front office sources confirm White Sox will trade anyone except Luis Robert. — Bruce Levine (@MLBBruceLevine) August 1, 2023

Jon Heyman, along with Levine, reported Dylan Cease would, obviously, bring back a massive haul, if he was traded.

The White Sox don’t generally designate anyone as completely untouchable but word is the package it would take to land Dylan Cease is understandably enormous, to the point rival teams predict he stays on the South Side — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) August 1, 2023

Hottest name not being reported much is Wh Sox- Dylan Cease. He will bring a boat load back.Consider you have him for three playoff runs. Contract has two years of arbitration left.Baltimore has best prospects and players Wh Sox can project to big leagues. — Bruce Levine (@MLBBruceLevine) August 1, 2023

Keynan Middleton, who has pitched phenomenally out of the bullpen after signing with the Sox in January, is poised to be an easy commodity to trade before the deadline's end. Bob Nightengale reported the possibility of Middleton's departure.

Nightengale also reported the possibility of Tim Anderson being traded, and the likelihood of catcher Yasmani Grandal being sold before the deadline, too.

"They would listen for offers for shortstop Tim Anderson and will give away catcher Yasmani Grandal," Nightengale wrote Monday.

Remember: Grandal, Middleton and Elvis Andrus will be free agents this offseason.

Cubs rumors

The biggest questions facing the Cubs -- long-term -- are the futures of Marcus Stroman and Cody Bellinger. Nightengale reported the Cubs were set on trading both until the team went on an 11-3 rampage over their last 14 contests.

Now, they have to figure out how to re-sign both. If they lose either without any compensation, they'll look foolish. Especially, if they don't make noise in the postseason; or, make the postseason, for what it's worth. They're five games out of the division and 3.5 games out of the NL Wild Card -- five teams in front of them.

For what it's worth, the Cubs made a minuscule deal on Tuesday, dealing Adrian Sampson and Manny Rodriguez to the Tampa Bay Rays for minor-league pitcher Josh Roberson. You can never have enough pitching in this league.

And that's why a left-handed reliever would add the cherry on top of a seemingly successful buying spree. Piggybacking on that notion, the NY Post's Jon Heyman revealed the Cubs are in the mix for Andrew Chafin. Chafin, once a Cub in 2021, has a 4.19 ERA out of the bullpen for the Diamondbacks this season.

Only a matter of hours before the trade deadline passes. Seemingly, both teams are still working the phones looking to achieve their respective, yet contrasting, goals for the trade deadline.

