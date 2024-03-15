Bulls' Julian Phillips out indefinitely with sprained foot

Presented by Nationwide Insurance Agent Jeff Vukovich

One day after the Chicago Bulls received encouraging injury news regarding Coby White, their typical bad luck returned.

Second-round pick Julian Phillips, who has shown some nice flashes as he took advantage of other injuries to grab a rotational spot, is in a walking boot with a right foot sprain. There is no current timetable with his return.

Phillips suffered the injury during the loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Monday. He first landed on the injury report before Wednesday's road game against the Indiana Pacers but played 11 minutes that night.

Phillips didn't play in Thursday's home loss to the Los Angeles Clippers and now comes this development. Jevon Carter and Dalen Terry played more than usual against the Clippers, and that trend, along with the emergence of Onuralp Bitim, will likely continue.

The Bulls have lost Zach LaVine and Patrick Williams to season-ending surgeries and played without Torrey Craig for long stretches. White, at least, is listed as day-to-day with his right hip injury.

Phillips is only averaging 2.2 points in 8.1 minutes over 40 games. But his overall athleticism, cutting ability and shotblocking has stood out, as has his confidence and feel for the game.

